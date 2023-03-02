UPDATE: Hold at Weslaco High School lifted

The Weslaco Independent School District has lifted the hold at Weslaco High School.

Students were moved to the Bobby Lackey Stadium to ensure they were all accounted for, according to a Hidalgo County Constable.

The campus has been declared safe and parents can pick up their children at the stadium. Any student who drives, walks or rides the bus, must leave from the stadium.

The Weslaco Police Department received a call Thursday afternoon about a student possibly bringing a weapon to school. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a cautionary measure.

The school was moved from a lockdown to a "hold" later on, meaning all students must remain in the classroom until further notice, according to the Weslaco Independent School District.

No shots were fired, and police are continuing to investigate. All students are safe and were moved to the South Texas College campus.

Weslaco police said any parents picking up their kids are being asked to do so at the STC parking lot located on Huisache and Border Avenue.

