UPDATE: Mercedes Police identify victim in ongoing homicide investigation

Update: The Mercedes Police Department has identified 19-year-old Ruth Esmeralda Olvera from Weslaco as the victim in the homicide investigation.

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old female who was found inside a vehicle with an apparent single gunshot wound, officials said.

According to a news release, at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, Mercedes Police officers were dispatched to 2102 West Expressway 83 about a welfare concern.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body; the female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercedes PD is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed the incident or have any information, call the department at (956) 565-3102.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 650-8477.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Last edit: 04/18 6:26 p.m.