UPDATE: UTRGV COVID-19 vaccine registration form reaches capacity

UPDATE

As of 4:21 p.m. Friday, UT Health RGV's COVID-19 vaccine online registration form has closed.

"Now that 10,000 submissions have been recorded, UT Health RGV will temporarily close the platform in order to process and administer vaccines to the newly registered group," UT Health RGV said in a statement. "Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations on the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form."

ORIGINAL STORY

10,000 eligible individuals can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through UT Health RGV’s online registration form.

In a Friday news release, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced UT Health RGV reopened its online COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form to the public for the first 10,000 registrants who qualify under the recently expanded Phase 1A and 1B guidelines determined by the State of Texas.

Once 10,000 submissions have been recorded, UT Health RGV will temporarily close the platform in order to process and administer vaccines to the newly registered group, the news release stated.

The registration form closed last January after 56,000 people had registered within a week.

“Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations on the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form,” the university said in a statement.

UT Health RGV currently is administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots each week. Registration forms are available in English and Spanish.

RELATED STORY: UTRGV stops COVID-19 vaccine registrations after 56,000 people register within a week