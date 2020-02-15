US Census to begin survey distribution second week of March
WESLACO – The census count is about to kickoff across the country. Surveys will start arriving the second week of March.
Officials across the Rio Grande Valley have been stressing its importance for months now. The more people participate, the more congressional representation.
A high count also means more federal funding to the area.
Watch the video above for more details.
