UTRGV and South Texas College cancel classes in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna

All University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College campuses are closed Monday in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna.

UTRGV canceled all classes. UT Heath RGV clinics and testing sites are closed too.

"Due to conditions related to Hurricane Hanna, including power outages, torrential rainfall and flooding, UTRGV will be closed on Monday," UTRGV tweeted. "Monday's closure means all classes will be cancelled and all campus/off-campus facilities and UT Health RGV clinics and testing sites will be closed to the UTRGV campus community."

Some UTRGV employees, though, may be required to report to work.

"Employees designated as essential by their supervisors to assist the university respond to the impact associated with Hurricane Hanna are expected to work Monday, July 27," according to a statement published by UTRGV. "Employees who are working remotely should not plan to work on Monday, July 27. Working remotely requires technical connectivity. Due to the storm, many internet providers are experiencing service disruption."

South Texas College also shut down campuses, but online classes will continue normally. Some employees may be asked to report to work.

"All South Texas College campuses will be closed on 7/27/20, for all students and employees," according to a statement posted on the college website. "On-campus instruction will be cancelled and resume 7/28/20. Online classes will continue normally. Department supervisors will contact staff to report to work, if needed."