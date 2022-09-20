UTRGV and South Texas ISD collaborate for new dual enrollment program

Photo Credit: UTRGV newsroom

A collaboration between the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas Independent School District will provide dual credits to high school students planning to attend UTRGV.

Under this partnership, students at South Texas ISD will be able to take college courses through UTRGV while they are still in high school, according to a news release from the university.

The dual enrollment program will be available for students for the 2023-2024 school year.

Current students at South Texas ISD can still prepare for college through the district's current dual credit program. They can also speak with district counselors and academic advisors for more information, the news release stated.