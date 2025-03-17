x

UTRGV Baseball off to their best Conference start in Program History

UTRGV Baseball off to their best Conference start in Program History
5 hours 40 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025 Mar 16, 2025 March 16, 2025 7:03 PM March 16, 2025 in Sports

Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Baseball team is off to the best start since 1979 and best conference start in program history. They have swept Lamar, New Orleans and Nicholls in the first three series of conference play. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days