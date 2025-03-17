UTRGV Baseball off to their best Conference start in Program History
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Baseball team is off to the best start since 1979 and best conference start in program history. They have swept Lamar, New Orleans and Nicholls in the first three series of conference play.
