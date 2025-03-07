UTRGV baseball ranks 4th in the country in RPI

Following another strong win on Tuesday night over the Houston Cougars, the UTRGV baseball team climbed up to 4th in the national RPI rankings.

It's the highest ranking in program history for UTRGV, sitting behind only Xavier, Southern Illinois, and Clemson. They also rank ahead of other programs in the top 10 like Auburn, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

The Vaqueros resume is strong so far this season, boasting a ranked win over Dallas Baptist as well as a series sweep against a Lamar team fresh off a first-place finish in the Southland Conference last spring. Lamar also sat atop the Southland Conference preseason poll heading into this season.

UTRGV is back in action on Friday as they continue Southland Conference play against New Orleans.