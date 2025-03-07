UTRGV baseball ranks 4th in the country in RPI
Following another strong win on Tuesday night over the Houston Cougars, the UTRGV baseball team climbed up to 4th in the national RPI rankings.
It's the highest ranking in program history for UTRGV, sitting behind only Xavier, Southern Illinois, and Clemson. They also rank ahead of other programs in the top 10 like Auburn, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
The Vaqueros resume is strong so far this season, boasting a ranked win over Dallas Baptist as well as a series sweep against a Lamar team fresh off a first-place finish in the Southland Conference last spring. Lamar also sat atop the Southland Conference preseason poll heading into this season.
UTRGV is back in action on Friday as they continue Southland Conference play against New Orleans.
More News
News Video
-
Friday, March 7, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
-
Teen pleads guilty to murder in connection with Cameron Park shooting
-
Spectators celebrate eighth Starship test flight
-
UT Health RGV optometrist urges people to get their annual eye exams
-
Water services restored in Brownsville following water line break
Sports Video
-
2025 High School Baseball Tournament Showcase
-
David Roddy shines in Vipers debut as team wins fourth straight
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Natalia Estrada signs with Western New England University
-
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall...
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University