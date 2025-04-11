UTRGV baseball set to return home this Friday after 10-game road trip
The UTRGV baseball team is finally back home in the Valley after a lengthy 10-game road trip.
The road trip began back on March 25th with the Vaqueros finishing 5-5, including 3-3 in their six conference games during that span.
"It was draining towards the end for sure," Vaqueros first baseman Jacob Sanchez said. "Having to travel and stuff and having to go play the doubleheader against Northwestern State, it was kind of tough on our bodies, but we had to find a way and play our brand of baseball and get the job done."
"I thought we played outstanding the whole road trip," UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock added. "[We] didn't have some things go our way in a short amount of innings, but overall we played really really good the whole time."
The Vaqueros are facing Stephen F. Austin with the three-game series starting on Friday.
"Our backs up against the wall now," Matlock said of the mindset heading into the series. "We've put ourselves in a situation where we gotta take care of business. We still control probably what we want, but we definitely gotta play one inning at a time and gotta try to win one game at a time."
Stephen F. Austin comes in with a record of 2-13 in conference play, the second worst record in the Southland. First pitch is scheduled for just after 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg.
