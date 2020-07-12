x

UTRGV Gives Back

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Friday, December 15 2017 Dec 15, 2017 December 15, 2017 10:15 PM December 15, 2017 in Sports

EDINBURG - A week off from basketball has given the UTRGV women time to think of other things this holiday season.  Final exams are over.  The schedule is about to resume.  Yet, the team took time to gather toys for donation to CHANNEL 5's Christmas effort.  Ruben Juarez reports on the off-the-court contributions of the team.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days