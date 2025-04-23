UTRGV holding Bark in the Park event during baseball game

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball is going strong.

The Vaqueros have a big conference game against McNeese on Saturday, and they will also be holding their annual Bark in the Park event.

UTRGV Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Sara Hernandez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how fans can bring their dogs with them to the game.

The game is happening at the UTRGV baseball stadium; doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. The first 300 dogs get a free UTRGV bandana.

