UTRGV shortstop Isaac Lopez named to Brooks Wallace Award watch list

Isaac Lopez was named the UTRGV Legacy Award winner for male athletes on Monday night.

The win follows his name appearing on the Brooks Wallace Award watch list for his performance this baseball season. The award recognizes the top shortstops in the nation.

Lopez is currently batting .360 with 10 doubles and six home runs. He ranks top three on the team in each of those categories.

"Really just separating when it's time to work on your swing, when it's time to work on your craft, and when it's time to go play," Lopez said on Monday of how he's performed so well this season. "When I get into that mode of just separating them both it helped me a lot because I could play with such a clear mind and a pure heart and just lay everything down in god's path to where I can just go and play and just play freely."

The Vaqueros will host Incarnate Word on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg.