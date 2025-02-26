UTRGV takes five-game winning streak into matchup with #1 Southeastern as regular season finale draws near

On Thursday afternoon, the UTRGV women's basketball team hits the court against the top team in the Southland Conference.

It's set to be an early 12:00 p.m. tip-off against Southeastern, currently sitting at 18-0.

There are only two games left on the season for the Vaqueros, as they currently hold a 0.5 game lead in the conference standings for fourth place.

The team is currently on a five-game winning streak, which was sparked back on February 8th with a win over the current conference two-seed Lamar.

"I think our offense is flowing a lot better and then I think it's just kind of that point in the season where all the hard work is just kind of coming to fruition," UTRGV guard Kade Hackerott said of the winning streak. "I think we've done a great job of sticking together through kind of the highs and low points of the season and I think now we're just kind of reaping the benefits of that."

The Southland Conference basketball tournament is less than two weeks away from tipping off in Louisiana.

The format of the tournament will have the top four seeds in the conference all getting a first-round bye, while the top two seeds will get an additional bye in the second round.

"Having a double bye, means everything. You get a little more rest, you get to gameplan a little more and see who your opponent is, but at the same time those three and four seeds are just as important too with the single bye," Southland Conference commissioner Chris Grant said in an interview with Channel 5 on Wednesday. "Our thought on that is protecting the champion. We play a 20-game season. So, to play 20 games and not be rewarded for having success. It's kind of something that doesn't sit well with our membership."

The Southland Conference tournament starts on Sunday, March 9th with the first games of the men's tournament while the women's tournament is set to tip-off on Monday, March 10th.