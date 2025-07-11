UTRGV to host 2026 MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships

On Thursday afternoon, the UTRGV athletic department announced the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming and Diving Championship will be held in the Rio Grande Valley in 2026.

The Vaqueros will co-host the championships with the City of Pharr. This is set to be the third conference championship hosted at the PSJA Natatorium.

UTRGV & the City of Pharr also served as co-hosts to the Western Athletic Conference Championships in 2023 and 2024.

"Being selected to host championships not only provides a great experience for our student-athletes but also brings with it a sizeable economic impact to the Rio Grande Valley," UTRGV Senior VP & Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. "Hosting our third swimming & diving championship in four years is a testament to our strong partnership with the City of Pharr, the tremendous facility we have, and our region."