x

UTRGV Vaqueros women's soccer holds first practice of the season

UTRGV Vaqueros women's soccer holds first practice of the season
4 hours 28 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 3:57 PM July 31, 2024 in Sports

The Vaqueros women's soccer team held their first practice of the season on Tuesday.

The Vaqueros have 12 freshmen coming into the team this season.

Vaqueros head coach Mark Foster and the team talked about what their expectations are for the new members of the squad.

Watch the video above for the first story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days