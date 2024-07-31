UTRGV Vaqueros women's soccer holds first practice of the season
The Vaqueros women's soccer team held their first practice of the season on Tuesday.
The Vaqueros have 12 freshmen coming into the team this season.
Vaqueros head coach Mark Foster and the team talked about what their expectations are for the new members of the squad.
Watch the video above for the first story.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros women's soccer holds first practice of the season
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2