UTRGV Women End Season in WAC Tourney ; Lose to NMSU

LAS VEGAS - No. 10 The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell to the No. 7 New Mexico State Aggies 65-49 in the opening round of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament on Monday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (12-18) with 18 points. Junior Tiffany McGarity scored 14 points with four rebounds. Sophomore KaCee Kyle scored seven points with three rebounds. Sophomore Arianna Sturdivant hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.

Molly Kaiser led the Aggies (16-15) with 25 points and four rebounds. Teyelin Grays scored 13 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Sylena Peterson scored nine points with five rebounds and five assists. Taylor Donaldson scored nine points with six rebounds and four assists.

McGarity hit a pair of early layups, the first of which resulted in a 3-point play, to give the Vaqueros a 5-4 lead. A Dorsey 3-point put the Vaqueros up 8-6 and then a pair of Kyle free throws made the score 10-8. The Aggies responded with a 14-4 run to go up 22-14 late in the first quarter.

Kyle made a layup and a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to bring the Vaqueros within 24-21. The Aggies followed with an 12-2 run to go up 36-23.

Dorsey opened the third quarter with two free throws and a long 3-pointer to bring the Vaqueros within 36-30. The Aggies answered with a 30-3 run before a Sturdivant 3 brought the Vaqueros within 46-36.

The Aggies extended their lead to 14 early in the fourth quarter and kept their lead in double-figures for the rest of the game.