Valdez scheduled to start for Astros against Angels

By The

Associated Press



Los Angeles Angels (9-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (15-13, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (2-2, 1.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston batted .274 as a team last year and hit 288 total home runs.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.12 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Houston leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

