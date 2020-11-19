Valley Couple Waiting on Reimbursement Months after Returning Appliance

UPDATE (10/10): A family who waited more than two months on a refund says they'll soon have their money.

A Conn's spokesperson, Christa Hudson, sent CHANNEL 5 NEWS the following statement in regards to the Altamiranos' case, which reads in part:

"We strive to provide exceptional experience to all Conn's HomePlus customers. Part of that experience is upholding the commitment to individual account privacy. We have connected with Mr. Altamirano directly, to ensure that this situation is resolved to his complete satisfaction."

--

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley woman says they’re still waiting for a refund for an appliance they bought nearly three months ago.

The Altamirano’s say in July, they purchased a new washer for their home from Conn’s in McAllen.

The couple decided to return it after finding a better deal and verifying that they met the requirements for the refund policy.

After failed attempts to have their money sent back, they reached out to 5 On Your Side.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing reached out to the company. They say they’ll look into the issue.

Link: Better Business Bureau