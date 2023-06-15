Valley DACA recipient reflects on 11th anniversary of federal program

Karina Hernandez was brought to the Rio Grande Valley when she was 10 years old by her parents, who were following the American dream.

The 29-year-old woman was born in Mexico and said she calls the Valley home. But she recalled growing up and being bullied for not being a citizen.

Her status caused her more than emotional challenges, Hernandez said.

“Before DACA, it was harder,” Hernandez recalled. “When I was going to graduate high school, I couldn't apply for college because I wouldn't get financial aid, and I couldn't study the career I wanted because I wasn't a citizen."

Hernandez is one of over 6,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program who reside in the McAllen metro area. When DACA first announced in 2012, it brought a sense of security.

“It was something exciting for me because I was waiting for the opportunity to be here legally,” Hernandez said.

For the past 11 years, people with DACA status are able to work, go to school and get a license legally.

But with many legal challenges, the future of DACA remains in limbo, leaving many, like Hernandez, not feeling safe.

“It's sad because even though we have DACA, it's not something that's permanent because tomorrow or in half an hour they can change the policy,” Hernandez said.

New applications for the program were put on pause after a U.S. district court judge ruled the program was illegal in 2021.

“We don't know what the future may hold, and that's why I keep advising DACA recipients to keep renewing because we don't know if in the future something is going to come up,” Harlingen attorney Susana Silva said.

Silva said immigration laws are constantly changing, and DACA recipients should be ready if there is a policy change.

DACA has not led to a pathway for citizenship for the more than half a million recipients.

Despite the uncertainty, Hernandez is staying hopeful.

“We are still waiting,” Hernandez said. “We haven't lost faith, we are still fighting for a citizenship law to pass."