Valley Family Struggles to Keep Warm during Cold Temperatures

INDIAN HILLS – It's not that easy for some Rio Grande Valley residents to stay warm this fall.

Elsa Trevino lives in an Indian Hills colonia.

Weather in the 30's means Trevino relies on a small heater to keep her family of 12 warm.

Trevino cooks and does laundry throughout the day to keep the trailer warm, but she worries for the kids.

"I put this piece of cardboard to cover the hole so the cold air wouldn't come inside," says Trevino.

She piles on the blankets and has the kids wear layers of clothes before going to bed.

Watch the video for the full story.