Valley feed store helping Weslaco animal control with adoptions

A local feed sore in Weslaco is helping animal control dogs find a home, that's thanks to a new program in the city.

Stray animals from all over the Valley end up at the Weslaco Animal Care Services.

"The city currently has contracts with ten different entitles," Planning and Coding Enforcement Director for city of Weslaco Rebekah De La Fuente said. "We cover San Juan, Pharr, we cover Edcouch, Elsa Progreso, La Villa, Donna Mercedes, Willacy County."

The shelter only has 50 kennels.

Thursday morning, 14 of the kennels were empty, and by the end of the day they were full.

De La Fuente says the biggest problem is that people in the Valley are adding dogs to their family before doing their research.

"They don't know the longevity, how hyper they are, the food intake that they need, so either those dogs are turned out of their homes, they become strays or unfortunately their owner relinquished to us," De La Fuente said.

Moreno's Feed and Pet Store has stepped in to help.

"Since we have the facilities, and we have the customer base, we thought it'd be a great way to help," Moreno's Feed and Pet Store owner Leroy Moreno said.

The Weslaco pet supply store has promised to reserve four of their kennels for dogs picked up by Weslaco's animal control.

The program started Wednesday, and already all four dogs that were sent to the store got adopted.

It's gotten us a lot of good PR on our Facebook, and it's gotten a lot of people realizing that we are here, that it is free to adopt, that we pay for all the vetting, and hopefully it encourages more people to come to our shelter and help us find their forever home," De La Fuente said.

For now, the store is covering the cost of feeding and taking care of the dogs when they get to the store, but they are hoping to find sponsors to help.

Moreno says he plans to continue providing his kennels for as long as the city needs.

'We have the kennels," Moreno said. "It's not the matter of when, it's a matter of how we can help."