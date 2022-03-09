Valley Growers Continue Assessing Flood Damage

EDINBURG – Farmers and growers in the Rio Grande Valley are still assessing damage caused by flooding.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke with a farmer who received about 14 inches of rain on his land last week. He explains a rain amount of over four inches at one time is too much for the crops.

Not only are farmers affected, standing water draws in more mosquitoes and can affect the trees.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with Dale Murden of Texas Citrus Mutual to learn more about the impact.

