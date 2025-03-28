Valley International Airport working to reopen after closing due to flooding
The Valley International Airport in Harlingen announced on Facebook they are closed and all flights scheduled for Friday are cancelled.
Airport officials say they are working to reopen on Friday.
The airport administration said this is due to flooding in the region from overnight storms. They recommend passengers contact their airlines directly to reschedule their flights.
A city of McAllen spokesperson said the McAllen International Airport is not closed, and it is "business as usual."
The spokesperson said there has been no damage, no cancellations and only a couple of minor delays. They recommend passengers reach out to their airlines for any schedule updates.
