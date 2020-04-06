Valley musician addresses misconception surrounding Asians and virus in song

MCALLEN – The fact the coronavirus started in China has led to some misconceptions about people of Asian descent. In the Rio Grande Valley, an artist put his feelings on the matter into a song.

When he saw how some people seemed to be blaming others for the virus, Paolo Santiago says he felt his heart weighing.

Santiago identifies as Asian American and remembers the same feeling in his chest when he was a child. He witnessed his father being harassed at work.

Now, Santiago is using this tie to stand up for who, he says, are his Chinese brothers and sisters.

Watch the video above for the full story.