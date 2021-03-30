Valley nonprofit opens community closet in McAllen to help migrant families

From Starr County to Brownsville, organizations across the Rio Grande Valley are stepping up their efforts to help meet the needs of undocumented children and families as more migrants cross into the United States.

Hundreds of undocumented families are processed daily throughout border facilities and many migrants are in need of basic necessities.

Village in the Valley is a nonprofit organization with a focus on community service. Now, they're opening a community closet in the city of McAllen.

Co-founder of the nonprofit Theresa Gatling said the closet is a new "referral based" service, in connection with Hidalgo County and other migrant assistance organizations.

The concept was made possible with the help of people from the community donating clothes and other necessities.

"We've got everything men's clothes, baby's clothes, toddler shoes, boots, a lot of really amazing donations," Gatling said. "I think many families will be helped."

Village in the Valley will host the grand opening of the community close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mount Olive Worship Center, located at 2508 Buddy Owens Boulevard in McAllen.

For more information and to donate visit www.villageinthevalley.org