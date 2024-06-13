Valley organization to host Father's Day event in Edinburg

One Rio Grande Valley organization is offering a place for dad's to go to for help and advice.

RGV Dads is hosting a special event in Edinburg for Father's Day weekend. The group was created by a dad for dads, whether they were step-dads or soon-to-be dads.

RGV Dads is an organization that supports dads through meetings and activities. It's also a safe space where they can get parenting advice.

Brett Johnson has two daughters and another one on the way. He joined the organization three months ago after seeing the group hang out at his coffee shop.

Johnson says when he first moved to the Valley, it was hard to find a social group for guys.

"It's been nice to have that social group, and it's helpful for me personally and also a helpful thing for the family dynamic because I can go there and get some advice," Johnson said.

Johnson says it's a judgement free zone and feels like they can talk about anything.

The non-profit meets weekly to talk about different parenting tactics and give each other 'dadvice.'

RGV Dads also offers mental health support services.

On Saturday, the group will be celebrating all Valley dads at Gnarly Novelties and Arcade in Edinburg starting at 6 p.m. The event is open to the community.

