Valley residents take advantage of tax-free weekend deals

Lots of people are taking advantage of the Tax-Free Weekend deals, especially families that are gearing up for back to school.

One of the busiest places is the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets in Mercedes.

Tax-Free Weekend usually happens right before the start of school. It's a way a lot of parents can save some money while stocking up on supplies, clothing and shoes.

There was one who came all the way from Monterrey.

"This is cool. There are discounts of 20 to 30 percent and without taxes," Monterrey resident Carlos Garcia said.

Not everything is exempt from taxes this weekend. Some of the things that are exempt are clothes, school supplies and shoes.

Tax-Free Weekend runs through Sunday. For a list of qualifying tax-free items, click here.

