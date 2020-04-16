Valley schools to receive $58M as part of Cares Act

A total of $58 million is set to be received by Rio Grande Valley schools to help relieve the financial burden caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Over $34 million will be heading to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, more than $20 million to South Texas College, and $3.6 million to Texas Southmost College.

Half of the grants will go toward emergency financial aid grants for students.

