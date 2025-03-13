Valley Southwest Key Programs employee reacts to furlough

Work has been paused for employees at Southwest Key Programs after the non-profit decided to furlough about 5,000 employees.

Southwest Key Programs helps unaccompanied migrant children by providing them shelter, medical needs and education. They have several locations in the Rio Grande Valley, including Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen.

A spokesperson for Southwest Key Programs confirmed the furlough to Channel 5 News on Tuesday.

“And just like that, out of the blue, what do we do? What can we do? We don't know what the future holds for us,” a furloughed Southwest Key Programs employee said.

The furloughed employee asked to not be identified, and said he’s still in disbelief. The employee said the non-profit said in an email to him that if there was an opportunity to return to work, he would get a call back.

“If that doesn't happen then, unfortunately, we will no longer be employed by Southwest Key," the employee said.

In a statement from Channel 5 News, Southwest Key Programs said the furlough impacts facilities they have in Arizona, California and Texas. They also said they are ceasing operations for their Home Study and Post Release programs.

The statement added that the furlough is caused by a federal funding freeze and a stop placement order on programs by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“We are beyond grateful for the efforts and dedication of our team members who made it their mission to care for the unaccompanied children we served, and we sincerely regret having to take these difficult, but necessary steps,” the statement reads. “Our entire team can take pride in the success and steadfast efforts of those involved in these programs to serve their different communities.”

The furloughed employee said he's worked at Southwest Key Programs there for several years, and it is a job that he loves.

"The people that are really trying to work for their families and provide for the families, we just didn't know, and it does hurt,” the furloughed employee said. “It does hurt that a lot of different people, employees, have been effected by it."

Workforce Solutions Cameron said the furlough is impacting Southwest Key Programs employees in Cameron County.

The organization said there are 2,000 Cameron County employees within the Southwest Key Programs.

There is no word on how long this furlough will last.

Workforce Solutions Cameron is advising furloughed employees to come and visit them if they need help finding employment.

