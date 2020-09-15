Valley veteran concerned about potential delay in medication delivery

Some people are already concerned about potential delays in getting their mail, and one veteran depends on a timely delivery. His prescription medication is shipped through the mail.

Guadalupe Saenz, a retired Air Force and Navy veteran who served for a total of 23 years, says he wasn't sure what to think when he noticed that his prescriptions were taking a little longer to arrive.

Saenz explains that when he tried to call and reach out to the VA, he has connected to an automated system. He says it seems like the office is only dealing with emergency situations right now.

Felix Rodriguez, the department head for Hidalgo County Veterans Services, says the best number to call in order to reach the Hidalgo County Veterans Service is 956-318-2436.

Watch the video for the full story.






