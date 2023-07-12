x

Valora tu Futuro: TSTC ofrece programa y certificación de HVAC

4 hours 49 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, July 12 2023 Jul 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 10:33 AM July 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Valora tu futuro, el director e instructor del programa de Tecnologia HVAC en TSTC, Jorge Cabrera, visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de la opción educativa que ofrecen y la demanda que existe aquí en el valle para la carrera de HVAC.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

