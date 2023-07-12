Valora tu Futuro: TSTC ofrece programa y certificación de HVAC
En Valora tu futuro, el director e instructor del programa de Tecnologia HVAC en TSTC, Jorge Cabrera, visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de la opción educativa que ofrecen y la demanda que existe aquí en el valle para la carrera de HVAC.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
