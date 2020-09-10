x

Vaquero Duo Get Work on Summer League Diamond

4 hours 2 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 11:11 PM September 09, 2020 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

EDINBURG - A pair of UTRGV baseball players picked up an opportunity to play summer collegiate ball after their college season was canceled. Channel 5's Erica Ross has the story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days