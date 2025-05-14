Vehicle crash causes road closure on I69-C near Pharr

The northbound I-69C ramp, just north of FM 495, is temporarily closed following a vehicle crash, according to Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez said a truck pulling a trailer ended up jackknifing. No injuries were reported, and the accident has been cleared from the roadway.

Pedraza said traffic was stalled on the McAllen to Edinburg connector and the I-69C main lanes.

Rodriguez said the roadway will reopen shortly.