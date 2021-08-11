Victims in deadly SPI weekend shooting identified

Yordi Barthelmy. Photo Credit: South Padre Island

Three Houston-area women who died in a weekend shooting at a South Padre Island condo have been identified.

A Wednesday news release from SPI identified Sandra Napoles, 65; Zulema Hernandez-Napoles, 47; and Odalys Hernandez, 46, as the women who were killed on Saturday night at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos located on the 1000 block of Padre Boulevard.

Yordi Barthelmy, 23, of Kerns, Texas, was charged with capital murder and assault family violence in connection to the deaths, according to a city spokesperson.

A city spokesperson says the women were members of the same family. Authorities have yet to say what the relationship is between Barthelmy and the victims.

Barthelemy has been transported to the Cameron County Jail.