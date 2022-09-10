Victims of 9/11 terror attacks honored in McAllen

McAllen city leaders and local veterans marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in a Friday ceremony at the Texas Veterans War Memorial.

The event was led by McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez and McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria.

“Our heroes of September 11, 2001, united - and they demonstrated that the very foundation of our nation, our beloved democratic nation, is stronger and more powerful than those of evil,” Gloria said.

McAllen will hold a second commemorative ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the McAllen Central Fire Station, located at 201 N. 21st St.

