VIDEO: Large fire destroys condominium on South Padre Island

4 hours 33 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2020 May 16, 2020 May 16, 2020 10:30 AM May 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Colón

A large fire destroyed a condominium Saturday morning on South Padre Island.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday, fire alarms at Gulf Point Condominiums building "B" went off, said property manager Carlos Chacón.

No injures have been reported, Chacón said, but the building was completely destroyed.

Firefighters from South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Los Fresnos and Brownsville extinguished the blaze.

Chacón said the condominiums, which were built in 1977, were completely destroyed. He estimated the damage at $7 million.

