Vipers get revenge with win against Cleveland Charge

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down Cleveland Charge 124-114 in game 2 of the series on Monday night.

The team was trailing at halftime but with things close late in the third, the Vipers took over. a 16-3 run that stretched into the start of the fourth quarter made all the difference.

It was Teddy Allen leading the way with a season-high 27 points in the victory, including 7 3's. Allen continues to step up with this marking his third 20-point game of the month.

"Teddy Allen came and did a great job," Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said after the win. "Not only shooting, I think we all know he can score but he did a better job tonight at just moving the ball and getting his teammates involved and which opened up more shots for him"

6 other vipers along with Allen finished in double figures in route to the win. The Vipers will be traveling to Portland for their next series this Friday against the Rip City Remix.