Man charged in connection with deadly Pharr shooting

A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Pharr has been arraigned.

Fernando Sandoval was charged with murder and four counts of endangering a child. His bond was set at $2,080,000.

The shooting took place Friday night at the 700 block of North Erica Street.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds; he later died at the scene.

According to Pharr Assistant Police Chief Michael Rodriguez, there were children playing outside in the area at the time of the shooting.

A second man was also arrested at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.