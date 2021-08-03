WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayor, Hidalgo County judge discuss disaster declaration

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez discuss local disaster declaration.

Can't see the video? Click here.

RELATED: Hidalgo County judge declares state of disaster due to COVID-19 concerns from increase of migrants

RELATED: Cameron County judge calls on Biden administration to take action on the border