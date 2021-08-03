WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayor, Hidalgo County judge discuss disaster declaration
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez discuss local disaster declaration.
Can't see the video? Click here.
RELATED: Hidalgo County judge declares state of disaster due to COVID-19 concerns from increase of migrants
RELATED: Cameron County judge calls on Biden administration to take action on the border
