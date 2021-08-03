Cameron County judge calls on Biden administration to take action on the border

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr and the Texas Border Coalition are calling on the Biden administration to take action on the border.

According to a Monday news release, the TBC sent an urgent request for action to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the “blueprint for a fair orderly and humane immigration system,” appealing directly to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for help.

Treviño and the TBC have asked for the Biden administration to improve the removal process of migrants who don’t qualify for asylum, calling on Border Patrol to work with local communities and humanitarian support organizations.

Due to a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state, the TBC additionally requested that the administration keep Title 42 authorities in place “until regional positivity rates decrease.”

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would continue to process individuals following the CDC’s updated Title 42 Order.

“Under Title 42, DHS continues to expel the majority of single adults, and, to the extent possible, families encountered at the Southwest Border,” DHS said in a statement. “While we continue to defer to public health experts on decisions related to Title 42, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to work to build a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system, including by expanding lawful pathways to the United States and discouraging irregular migration.”