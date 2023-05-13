WATCH LIVE: Severe weather coverage after tornado strikes Laguna Heights

Channel 5 News has severe weather coverage following reports of a tornado killing at least two people overnight in Laguna Heights.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas are reporting a combined 9,304 customers are without power throughout the Rio Grande Valley as of Saturday, May 13 at 11:11 a.m.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a EF1 tornado with wind speeds ranging from 86 to 110 mph struck Laguna Heights at around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

