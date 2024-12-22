x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 22, 2024

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 22, 2024
4 hours 51 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, December 22 2024 Dec 22, 2024 December 22, 2024 10:58 AM December 22, 2024 in Community

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. 

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days