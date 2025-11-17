x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 16, 2025

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

