Suspect charged for shooting, killing girlfriend in Weslaco
The man who admitted to killing a woman in Weslaco has been charged with murder.
Roberto Garza, 39, was arraigned on Friday and given a $250,000 bond. He is accused of killing his girlfriend, 38-year-old Jessica Mendez, in a deadly domestic dispute.
RELATED STORY: 'Very unexpected:' Neighbors react after woman found dead in Weslaco home
According to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo, Mendez was shot multiple times.
As previously reported, Garza turned himself into Alamo police and confessed to killing Mendez in their Weslaco home.
Weslaco police responded to the 600 block of W. 11th Street, where they found Mendez dead inside.
Caraveo said a child was home at the time of the murder, but they were unharmed and are currently with family.
