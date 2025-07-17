'Very unexpected:' Neighbors react after woman found dead in Weslaco home

Weslaco residents living in what they described as a quiet neighborhood said they’re shocked to learn that someone was murdered there early Thursday morning.

One man is in custody in connection with the death at the 600 block of W. 11 Street.

“[It’s] very out of the ordinary, very unexpected and unfortunate,” Lysandra Cavazos said. “It kinda just makes you look over your shoulder [and] make you more aware of things around you.”

Cavazos and other neighbors said they’ve been left shaken up by the crime.

“Never in a million years would we have thought that this would have happened here,” resident David Flores said. “It’s a very retirement oriented neighborhood. Everybody on this block is either an instructor or a past instructor of some type."

As previously reported, the Weslaco Police Department said during a Thursday press conference that a man walked into the Alamo Police Department and said he had killed a woman at the location.

Police officers arrived at the home at around 2:30 a.m. and found the deceased woman there, police said.

The names of the man in custody and the deceased individual have yet to be released by police.

Flores said he didn’t know the victim personally, but saw her in passing.

Police said additional details would be released at a later time.

