Man admits to killing woman in Weslaco, police say

A man turned himself into Alamo police and admitted to killing a female in Weslaco, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo.

A heavy police presence was seen at a home in Weslaco early Thursday morning.

During a news conference, Caraveo said the Weslaco Police Department received a call from the Alamo Police Department at around 2:29 a.m.

According to Caraveo, Alamo police said they detained a man who walked into their police station and claimed he had killed a female in Weslaco.

At around 2:34 a.m., Weslaco police responded to a residence at the 600 block of W. 11 Street, where officers located a dead adult female inside, according to Caraveo. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Caraveo said the male suspect is currently in Weslaco police custody and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were provided, and the investigation is ongoing.