Water park in South Padre Island to encourage social distancing guidelines when it reopens

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional services and activities that can resume operations starting this week, including water parks. It’s an expansion of the second phase of his plan to reopen Texas.

In South Padre Island, Beach Park at Isla Blanca, formally known as Schlitterbahn, is making last minute touches as they prepare to reopen on Friday.

With school field trips canceled and the governor only allowing 25% capacity inside, which will be around 1,700 people at the water park, its hoping to gain some money back.

