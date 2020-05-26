Gov. Abbott announces reopening of food courts, water parks, recreational sports programs

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional services and activities that can resume operations starting this week. It’s an expansion of the second phase of his plan to reopen Texas.

In a news release from the governor’s office, starting Friday, May 29, food courts at shopping centers and malls can resume operations with some restrictions. Malls and shopping centers “are encouraged” to designate staff members to ensure health safety practices are followed, including having tables at food courts to seat six people or less, parties be six-feet apart from each other, clean and disinfect tables between uses, and to make sure no condiments or other items are left on the tables.

Also starting Friday, water parks will be allowed to reopen, but would need to limit “occupancy to 25% of normal operating limits.” If the park has an arcade, it must remain closed.

On Sunday, May 31, adult recreational sports programs will be able to resume, but games and competitions cannot start until June 15, according to the release.

The governor’s office also says driver education courses can resume immediately.

View Gov. Abbott's proclamation expanding the second phase of his Open Texas plan.