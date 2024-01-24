WCSO: Man arrested for assaulting two men with machete in Lasara

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday night for assaulting two men with a machete.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived at a residence on 9th Street in Lasara where they found two men with lacerations on their bodies.

Deputies arrested Israel Urbina Jr. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Urbina allegedly used the machete against the two men.

Urbina was taken to Willacy County jail, and the two male victims were evaluated by EMS for their injuries.