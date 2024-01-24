x

WCSO: Man arrested for assaulting two men with machete in Lasara

1 hour 2 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, January 24 2024 Jan 24, 2024 January 24, 2024 11:05 AM January 24, 2024 in News - Local

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday night for assaulting two men with a machete.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived at a residence on 9th Street in Lasara where they found two men with lacerations on their bodies.

Deputies arrested Israel Urbina Jr. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Urbina allegedly used the machete against the two men.

Urbina was taken to Willacy County jail, and the two male victims were evaluated by EMS for their injuries.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days