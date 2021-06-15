'We're going to hit the ground running': Javier Villalobos sworn in as McAllen mayor
The new mayor of McAllen was officially sworn in Monday night.
Javier Villalobos won in a runoff election on June 5, edging out his opponent Veronica Vela Whitacre.
"We're going to hit the ground running," Villalobos said. "One of the things that I've always said is helping the south. We're going to be helping the south because that helps the north."
